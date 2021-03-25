Eva is a custom motor yacht launched in 1985 by Torpoint Steel Boats and most recently refitted in 2011.

Design

Eva measures 29.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.60 feet and a beam of 6.08 feet.

Eva has a steel hull.

Performance and Capabilities

Eva has a top speed of 12.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots.

Eva has a fuel capacity of 13,500 litres, and a water capacity of 5,000 litres.

Accommodation

Eva accommodates up to 11 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Eva flies the flag of Jersey.