Eva Sofia is a custom motor yacht launched in 2011 by Riva Yacht.

Riva is an internationally recognised shipyard specialising in the construction of luxury craft between 10 and 35 metres in unmistakable style and quality. The company began by constructing wooden motorboats and today offers fibreglass creations incorporating the latest technology and classic Italian style.

Design

Eva Sofia measures 28.23 metres in length and has a beam of 6.75 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 114 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Eva Sofia has a GRP hull.

Performance and Capabilities

Her exterior design and interior design is by Officina Italiana Design.

Eva Sofia has a top speed of 30.00 knots and a cruising speed of 25.00 knots.

Eva Sofia has a fuel capacity of 9,000 litres, and a water capacity of 1,320 litres.

She also has a range of 320 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Eva Sofia accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Eva Sofia flies the flag of Malta.