Evanna
1997|
Motor Yacht
Evanna is a custom motor yacht launched in 1997 by Philipp Ebert & Söhne & CO .
Design
Evanna measures 36.30 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.96 metres and a beam of 7.65 metres.
Evanna has a steel hull with a steel superstructure.Her exterior design is by Schiffstechnik Buchloh.
Evanna also features naval architecture by Schiffstechnik Buchloh.
Performance and Capabilities
Evanna has a top speed of 12 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Evanna has a fuel capacity of 42,000 litres, and a water capacity of 14,000 litres.
Accommodation
Evanna accommodates up to 12 guests . She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.