Evanna is a custom motor yacht launched in 1997 by Philipp Ebert & Söhne & CO .

Design

Evanna measures 36.30 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.96 metres and a beam of 7.65 metres.

Evanna has a steel hull with a steel superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Schiffstechnik Buchloh.

Evanna also features naval architecture by Schiffstechnik Buchloh.

Performance and Capabilities

Evanna has a top speed of 12 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Evanna is a custom motor yacht launched in 1997 by Philipp Ebert & Söhne & CO .

Design

Evanna measures 36.30 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.96 metres and a beam of 7.65 metres.

Evanna has a steel hull with a steel superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Schiffstechnik Buchloh.

Evanna also features naval architecture by Schiffstechnik Buchloh.

Performance and Capabilities

Evanna has a top speed of 12 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Evanna has a fuel capacity of 42,000 litres, and a water capacity of 14,000 litres.

Accommodation

Evanna accommodates up to 12 guests . She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.