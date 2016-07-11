Length 31.09m
Year 2001
Evelyn
Motor Yacht
Evelyn is a custom motor yacht launched in 2001 by Maiora - Fipa Group.
The Maiora brand hides one of the most important companies in the yachting world.
Design
Evelyn measures 31.09 feet in length, with a max draft of 2 feet and a beam of 6.8 feet.
Evelyn has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design is by Roberto Del Re.
Her interior design is by Fipa Italiana Yachts.
Evelyn also features naval architecture by Fipa Italiana Yachts .
Performance and Capabilities
Evelyn has a top speed of 24.00 knots and a cruising speed of 22.00 knots.
Evelyn has a fuel capacity of 17,494 litres, and a water capacity of 3,501 litres.
Accommodation
Evelyn accommodates up to 9 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.