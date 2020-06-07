Evergreen is a custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by Benetti Sail Division.

For more than 40 years Mr Riccardo Benetti has been involved in the construction of motoryachts. He started working in his father’s shipyard and, some years later he founded Benettisaildivision. This was set up as a “division” of the bigger company, “Fratelli Benetti”.

Design

Evergreen measures 24.84 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.40 feet and a beam of 6.20 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Evergreen has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Her exterior design and interior design is by Riccardo Paoli.

Evergreen has a top speed of 11.50 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots.

Evergreen has a fuel capacity of 23,000 litres, and a water capacity of 4,500 litres.

She also has a range of 2,500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Evergreen accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins.

Other Specifications

Evergreen is MCA compliant

Evergreen is a RI class yacht.