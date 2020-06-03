Evergreen V is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Benetti Sail Division, in Italy.

For more than 40 years Mr Riccardo Benetti has been involved in the construction of motoryachts. He started working in his father’s shipyard and, some years later he founded Benettisaildivision. This was set up as a “division” of the bigger company, “Fratelli Benetti”.

Design

Evergreen V measures 33.80 feet in length and has a beam of 7.65 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Evergreen V has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Benetti Sail Division.

Her interior design is by Pascale Broos.

Evergreen V also features naval architecture by Benetti Sail Division.

Performance and Capabilities

Evergreen V has a top speed of 13.50 knots and a cruising speed of 12.50 knots.

Evergreen V has a fuel capacity of 55,000 litres, and a water capacity of 8,000 litres.

Accommodation

Evergreen V accommodates up to 8 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 8 crew members.

Other Specifications

Evergreen V is a RINA class yacht.