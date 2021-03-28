We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Evermina Six
2008|
Motor Yacht
Evermina Six is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Arno Shipyard.
Design
Evermina Six measures 34.10 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.22 metres and a beam of 7.35 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 184 tonnes.
Evermina Six has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design is by Andrea Bacigalupo.
Evermina Six also features naval architecture by Andrea Bacigalupo.
Performance and Capabilities
Evermina Six has a top speed of 36 knots. She is powered by a tripple waterjets propulsion system
Evermina Six is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Arno Shipyard.
Design
Evermina Six measures 34.10 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.22 metres and a beam of 7.35 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 184 tonnes.
Evermina Six has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design is by Andrea Bacigalupo.
Evermina Six also features naval architecture by Andrea Bacigalupo.
Performance and Capabilities
Evermina Six has a top speed of 36 knots. She is powered by a tripple waterjets propulsion system.
Evermina Six has a fuel capacity of 16,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,000 litres.
Other Specifications
Evermina Six has a hull NB of 34/12.