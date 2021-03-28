Read online now
Length 34.1m
Year 2008

Evermina Six

2008

|

Motor Yacht

Evermina Six is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Arno Shipyard.

Design

Evermina Six measures 34.10 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.22 metres and a beam of 7.35 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 184 tonnes.

Evermina Six has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Andrea Bacigalupo.

Evermina Six also features naval architecture by Andrea Bacigalupo.

Performance and Capabilities

Evermina Six has a top speed of 36 knots. She is powered by a tripple waterjets propulsion system.

Evermina Six has a fuel capacity of 16,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,000 litres.

Other Specifications

Evermina Six has a hull NB of 34/12.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

-
80 10 70

speed:

36Kn

cabins:

-

beam:

7.35m

crew:

-

draft:

1.22m
