Eviva
2010|
Motor Yacht
Eviva is a custom motor yacht launched in 2010 by CRN.
Founded in Ancona, Italy, in 1963, CRN is a shipbuilder specialised in fully custom steel and aluminium yachts. From the very beginning, CRN has produced boats of peerless beauty featuring cutting-edge solutions that have set the standard in the yachting world for functional innovation, representing Italian manufacturing at its finest.
Design
Eviva measures 42.60 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.30 metres and a beam of 8.65 metres.
Eviva has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design and interior design is by Zuccon Int. Project.
Eviva also features naval architecture by CRN.
Performance and Capabilities
Eviva has a top speed of 15.5 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Eviva has a fuel capacity of 45,000 litres, and a water capacity of 11,889 litres.
She also has a range of 4,000 nautical miles.
Other Specifications
Eviva has a hull NB of 43/05.