Evnike is a custom motor yacht launched in 1996 by Lowland Yachts .

Design

Evnike measures 32.20 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.50 metres and a beam of 6.20 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 159 tonnes.

Evnike has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by De Vries Lentsch.

Evnike also features naval architecture by De Vries Lentsch.

Performance and Capabilities

Evnike has a top speed of 12.5 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Evnike is a custom motor yacht launched in 1996 by Lowland Yachts .

Design

Evnike measures 32.20 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.50 metres and a beam of 6.20 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 159 tonnes.

Evnike has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by De Vries Lentsch.

Evnike also features naval architecture by De Vries Lentsch.

Performance and Capabilities

Evnike has a top speed of 12.5 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Evnike has a fuel capacity of 21,000 litres, and a water capacity of 7,000 litres.

She also has a range of 2,200 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Evnike accommodates up to 8 guests . She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.