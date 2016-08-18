EVO is a semi-custom motor yacht due to launch in 2020 by Tecnomar , in Italy.

Headed by Founder & Chairman Giovanni Costantino, The Italian Sea Group is one of the biggest conglomerate of the world for constructions up to 200 m, having built 575 ships and yachts since 1942.

Design

EVO measures 37.00 metres in length and has a beam of 8.00 feet.

EVO has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Model

EVO is a semi-custom Tecnomar Evo 120 model.

Other yachts based on this Tecnomar Evo 120 semi-custom model include: Lucy.

Performance and Capabilities

EVO has a top speed of 22.00 knots and a cruising speed of 20.00 knots. She is powered by 2 diesel engines .

Accommodation

EVO accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.