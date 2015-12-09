Length 28.65m
Evolution
Evolution is a custom motor yacht launched in 2003 by Sunseeker.
Sunseeker Yachts has been building highly-distinctive motor yachts since the mid-1970s, basing their range of semi-custom yachts on hulls evolved from racing and using the latest in composite materials and construction techniques.
Design
Evolution measures 28.65 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.85 feet and a beam of 6.33 feet.
Evolution has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.
Performance and Capabilities
Evolution has a top speed of 30.00 knots and a cruising speed of 25.00 knots.
Evolution has a fuel capacity of 8,500 litres, and a water capacity of 1,500 litres.
Accommodation
Evolution accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins.
Other Specifications
Evolution flies the flag of the USA.