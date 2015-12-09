Read online now
Length 28.65m
Year 2003

Evolution

2003

|

Motor Yacht

Evolution is a custom motor yacht launched in 2003 by Sunseeker.

Sunseeker Yachts has been building highly-distinctive motor yachts since the mid-1970s, basing their range of semi-custom yachts on hulls evolved from racing and using the latest in composite materials and construction techniques.

Design

Evolution measures 28.65 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.85 feet and a beam of 6.33 feet.

Evolution has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Evolution has a top speed of 30.00 knots and a cruising speed of 25.00 knots.

Evolution has a fuel capacity of 8,500 litres, and a water capacity of 1,500 litres.

Accommodation

Evolution accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins.

Other Specifications

Evolution flies the flag of the USA.

Build Team

