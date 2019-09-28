Evolution is a custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by Sunseeker, in the United Kingdom and most recently refitted in 2017.

Sunseeker Yachts has been building highly-distinctive motor yachts since the mid-1970s, basing their range of semi-custom yachts on hulls evolved from racing and using the latest in composite materials and construction techniques.

Design

Evolution measures 32.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.40 feet and a beam of 6.40 feet.

Evolution has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Sunseeker.

Performance and Capabilities

Evolution has a top speed of 25.00 knots and a cruising speed of 18.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Evolution accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.