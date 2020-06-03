Evolve is a custom motor yacht due to launch in 2013 by Inace Yachts, in Brazil.

Evolve is a custom motor yacht due to launch in 2013 by Inace Yachts, in Brazil.

Inace Yacht Division is a mid-sized shipyard that has been specializing in the new build and refit of ships since its inception in the 1960s. Established as the first aluminium shipbuilding yard in Brazil, Inace is now a luxury yacht and private military ship construction leader in Latin America.

Design

Evolve measures 41.14 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.40 metres and a beam of 8.35 metres.

Evolve has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Kirschstein Designs Ltd.

Evolve also features naval architecture by Marcio Igreja.

Performance and Capabilities

Evolve has a top speed of 15.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.50 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Evolve has a fuel capacity of 85,500 litres, and a water capacity of 11,200 litres.

She also has a range of 4,500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Evolve accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 8 crew members.

Other Specifications

Evolve is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 568.

Evolve is an American Bureau of Shipping class yacht.