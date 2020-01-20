Excellence is a futuristic 80m collaboration between Abeking and Rasmussen and Winch Design.

The team at Winch Design have dreamt up a superstructure so unique that she promises to be unlike anything that has ever come before. Her striking and angular reverse bow cuts assertively through the ocean waters, offering a silhouette comparable to a spaceship. Her exterior lines draw the eye up to the bridge and owner’s decks which are surrounded on all sides by curved floor-to-ceiling mirrored glass, the largest panel a staggering 6m in length. The statement glass reaches 180 degrees around the master suite meaning that sleeping guests can wake up in the morning fully immersed in their peaceful surroundings. The interior of Excellence, also penned by Winch Design, is a fitting match for her iconic exterior.

Providing the perfect opportunity for indulgent relaxation, she features a swimming pool and platform, as well as jacuzzi, sprawling beach club and impressive limousine tenders. Ensuring that when anchored she is as smooth as a spaceship floating in orbit, she is fitted with 'zero speed stabilizers' which work when the yacht is stationary, providing maximum comfort even when cruising through rough waters. Excellence smashes the mould and promises to turn as many heads in 20 years’ time as she does today. With her striking bow and her visionary, industry disrupting layout, Excellence brings forward a new era for superyacht design.