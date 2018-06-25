Excellence is a custom motor yacht launched in 2009 by Lyman Morse Boat Co..

Design

Excellence measures 24.99 feet in length and has a beam of 5.94 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Excellence has a composite hull.

Her exterior design is by Setzer Design Group.

Her interior design is by Destry Darr Designs.

Performance and Capabilities

Excellence has a top speed of 22.00 knots and a cruising speed of 18.00 knots.

Excellence has a fuel capacity of 11,355 litres, and a water capacity of 2,271 litres.

Accommodation

Excellence accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 2 crew members.