Excellence is a custom motor yacht launched in 2010 by Richmond Yachts in Richmond BC, Canada.

Design

Excellence measures 45.72 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.20 feet and a beam of 8.53 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 441 tonnes.

Excellence has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Richmond Yachts.

Her interior design is by Pavlik Design Team.

Excellence also features naval architecture by Setzer Design Group.

Performance and Capabilities

Excellence has a top speed of 17.00 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Excellence has a fuel capacity of 42,771 litres, and a water capacity of 6,434 litres.

Accommodation

Excellence accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 10 crew members.

Other Specifications

Excellence is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 6.

Excellence is an ABS class yacht. She flies the flag of Marshall Islands.