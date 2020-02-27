Excellence IV is a custom motor yacht launched in 2014 by Pershing.

Pershing S.p.a. was founded in 1981 by three avid sea-goers with a shared knowledge of yacht building and a passion for fast-cruising yachts. The Italian shipyard has been designing, building and marketing luxury open-style motor yachts ever since.

Design

Excellence IV measures 28.04 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.52 feet and a beam of 6.10 feet.

Excellence IV has a GRP hull.

Performance and Capabilities

Excellence IV has a top speed of 43.00 knots and a cruising speed of 37.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Excellence IV accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.