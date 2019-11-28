We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Executive is a custom motor yacht launched in 1983 by Cantieri Navali Nicolini .
Design
Executive measures 37.10 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.90 metres and a beam of 7.20 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 284 tonnes.
Executive has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design is by Cantieri Navali Nicolini.
Her interior design is by Terence Disdale.
Executive also features naval architecture by Cantieri Navali Nicolini .
Performance and Capabilities
Executive has a top speed of 21 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Executive has a fuel capacity of 60,000 litres, and a water capacity of 12,000 litres.
She also has a range of 2,000 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Executive accommodates up to 8 guests . She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.