Executive is a custom motor yacht launched in 1983 by Cantieri Navali Nicolini .

Design

Executive measures 37.10 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.90 metres and a beam of 7.20 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 284 tonnes.

Executive has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Cantieri Navali Nicolini.

Her interior design is by Terence Disdale.

Executive also features naval architecture by Cantieri Navali Nicolini .

Performance and Capabilities

Executive has a top speed of 21 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Executive has a fuel capacity of 60,000 litres, and a water capacity of 12,000 litres.

She also has a range of 2,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Executive accommodates up to 8 guests . She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.