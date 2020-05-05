Exit Strategy is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Kha Shing Enterprises Co. .

Exit Strategy is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Kha Shing Enterprises Co. .

Design

Exit Strategy measures 32.70 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.80 metres and a beam of 6.78 metres.

Exit Strategy has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Hargrave Custom Yachts.

Her interior design is by Yacht Interiors by Shelley.

Exit Strategy also features naval architecture by Hargrave Custom Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Exit Strategy has a top speed of 20.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Exit Strategy has a fuel capacity of 20,757 litres, and a water capacity of 3,028 litres.

Accommodation

Exit Strategy accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Exit Strategy has a hull NB of 105-117.