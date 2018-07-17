Explorer 35 is a custom motor yacht due to launch in 2017 by CCN in Carrara, Italy.

It was true, deep love for the sea and for yachts that, in 1997, spurred Carlo Cerri to invest his huge experience as a successful businessman into building the world-class powerboat Cerri 28: limited size, a painstaking care for details, functionality, ergonomics, clean lines and finely-finished pleasant interiors were some of the keys to this motor boat’s huge success.

Design

Explorer 35 measures 34.80 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.40 feet and a beam of 7.60 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 298 tonnes.

Her exterior design is by Andrea Vallicelli.

Her interior design is by Owner.

Explorer 35 also features naval architecture by CCN.

Performance and Capabilities

Explorer 35 has a top speed of 14.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots.

Explorer 35 has a fuel capacity of 50,000 litres, and a water capacity of 10,000 litres.

She also has a range of 4,000 nautical miles.

Other Specifications

Explorer 35 is MCA compliant