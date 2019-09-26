Extra 76 is a custom motor yacht launched in 2018 by ISA .

ISA Yachts (International Shipyards Ancona) was founded in late 1998 by a team of managers with a desire to build a fleet of innovative pleasure yachts in Ancona, Italy. Each from Ancona themselves, the group carried strong expertise from various backgrounds in the construction of large super yachts.

Design

Extra 76 measures 24 metres in length and has a beam of 6.8 feet.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Francesco Guida.

Extra 76 also features naval architecture by ISA .

Performance and Capabilities

Extra 76 has a top speed of 21.00 knots and a cruising speed of 17.00 knots. .

She also has a range of 700 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Extra 76 accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins.