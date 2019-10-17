Extra 86 Fast is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2019 by ISA , Italy.

ISA Yachts (International Shipyards Ancona) was founded in late 1998 by a team of managers with a desire to build a fleet of innovative pleasure yachts in Ancona, Italy. Each from Ancona themselves, the group carried strong expertise from various backgrounds in the construction of large super yachts.

Design

Extra 86 Fast measures 26 metres in length and has a beam of 6.60 feet.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Francesco Guida.

Extra 86 Fast also features naval architecture by ISA .

Model

Extra 86 Fast is a semi-custom Extra 86 Fast model.

Performance and Capabilities

Extra 86 Fast has a top speed of 30.00 knots. She is powered by diesel caterpillar c18 engines .

Accommodation

Extra 86 Fast accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins.

Other Specifications

Extra 86 Fast flies the flag of Italy.