Extreme is a custom motor yacht due to launch in 2013 by Mengi-Yay in Tuzla, Turkey.

Design

Extreme measures 40.00 feet in length.

Extreme has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Ginton Naval Architects.

Dutch company Ginton Naval Architects specializes in the design of ocean-going yachts with a team of multi-disciplined staff combined with an extensive background in the design of high-performance vessels.

Her interior design is by Guido de Groot Design.

Accommodation

Extreme accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

Extreme has a hull NB of NB86.

Extreme is a RINA class yacht.