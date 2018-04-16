Length 40m
Year 2013
Extreme
2013|
Motor Yacht
Extreme is a custom motor yacht due to launch in 2013 by Mengi-Yay in Tuzla, Turkey.
Design
Extreme measures 40.00 feet in length.
Extreme has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design is by Ginton Naval Architects.
Dutch company Ginton Naval Architects specializes in the design of ocean-going yachts with a team of multi-disciplined staff combined with an extensive background in the design of high-performance vessels.
Her interior design is by Guido de Groot Design.
Accommodation
Extreme accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.
Other Specifications
Extreme has a hull NB of NB86.
Extreme is a RINA class yacht.