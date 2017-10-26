Exuma is a custom motor yacht launched in 2010 by Picchiotti.

Exuma is a custom motor yacht launched in 2010 by Picchiotti.

Design

Exuma measures 50.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.30 metres and a beam of 9.50 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 497 tonnes.

Exuma has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Vitruvius Ltd.

Her interior design is by Perini Navi.

Exuma also features naval architecture by Briand Yacht Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Exuma has a top speed of 17.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Exuma has a fuel capacity of 75,000 litres, and a water capacity of 17,000 litres.

She also has a range of 4,500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Exuma accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Exuma is MCA compliant

Exuma is an ABS: Malta Cross A1 Commercial Yachting Service - AMS + MCA LY2 class yacht.