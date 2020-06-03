Eylul Deniz is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2005 by Aegean Yacht, in Turkey.

Aegean Yacht is a leading Turkish company providing yacht build, brokerage, charter, and management services to distinguished clients around the world. Established in 1978, the shipyard specialises in the construction of traditional vessels with wood and steel hulls.

Design

Eylul Deniz measures 30.35 feet in length, with a max draft of 3.20 feet and a beam of 7.30 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Eylul Deniz has a wood hull with a wood superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Eylul Deniz has a top speed of 12.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots.

Eylul Deniz has a fuel capacity of 6,000 litres, and a water capacity of 5,000 litres.

Accommodation

Eylul Deniz accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.