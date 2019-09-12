Read online now
Length 32.9m
Year 1983

F-100

1983

Motor Yacht

F-100 is a custom motor yacht launched in 1983 by CRN.

Founded in Ancona, Italy, in 1963, CRN is a shipbuilder specialised in fully custom steel and aluminium yachts. From the very beginning, CRN has produced boats of peerless beauty featuring cutting-edge solutions that have set the standard in the yachting world for functional innovation, representing Italian manufacturing at its finest.

Design

F-100 measures 32.90 metres in length.

F-100 has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Gerhard Gilgenast.

F-100 also features naval architecture by Gerhard Gilgenast.

Build Team

