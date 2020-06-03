F-Class F-02 is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2013 by Claasen Shipyards, in the Netherlands.

Design

F-Class F-02 measures 35.20 metres in length.

F-Class F-02 has an aluminium hull with a wood superstructure.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Hoek Design Naval Architects.

Accommodation

F-Class F-02 accommodates up to 1 guests .

Other Specifications

F-Class F-02 has a hull NB of F-02.