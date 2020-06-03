We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Length 35.2m
Year 2013
F-Class F-02
Sail Yacht
F-Class F-02 is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2013 by Claasen Shipyards, in the Netherlands.
Design
F-Class F-02 measures 35.20 metres in length.
F-Class F-02 has an aluminium hull with a wood superstructure.
Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Hoek Design Naval Architects.
Accommodation
F-Class F-02 accommodates up to 1 guests .
Other Specifications
F-Class F-02 has a hull NB of F-02.