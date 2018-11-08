Fae Lon is a custom motor yacht launched in 2000 by Burger Boat Company.

Fae Lon is a custom motor yacht launched in 2000 by Burger Boat Company.

Founded in 1863, Burger is one of the oldest and most respected custom yacht builders in America and has delivered yachts which can be seen in ports around the world.

Design

Fae Lon measures 36.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.80 metres and a beam of 7.80 metres.

Fae Lon has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Burger Boat Company.

Performance and Capabilities

Fae Lon has a top speed of 22 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Fae Lon has a fuel capacity of 37,854 litres, and a water capacity of 7,571 litres.

Accommodation

Fae Lon accommodates up to 12 guests . She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Fae Lon has a hull NB of 489.