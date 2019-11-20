Length 42m
Fair Lady is a custom motor yacht launched in 1928 by Camper & Nicholsons Yachts.
Design
Fair Lady measures 42.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.10 metres and a beam of 6.20 metres.
Fair Lady has a steel hull with a teak superstructure.Her exterior design is by Charles E. Nicholson.
Her interior design is by John Munford Design.
Fair Lady also features naval architecture by Camper & Nicholsons Yachts.
Accommodation
Fair Lady accommodates up to 8 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.