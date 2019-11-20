Fair Lady is a custom motor yacht launched in 1928 by Camper & Nicholsons Yachts.

Design

Fair Lady measures 42.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.10 metres and a beam of 6.20 metres.

Fair Lady has a steel hull with a teak superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Charles E. Nicholson.

Her interior design is by John Munford Design.

Fair Lady also features naval architecture by Camper & Nicholsons Yachts.

Accommodation

Fair Lady accommodates up to 8 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.