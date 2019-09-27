Fair Skies is a custom motor yacht launched in 1990 by Burger Boat Company, in the United States.

Founded in 1863, Burger is one of the oldest and most respected custom yacht builders in America and has delivered yachts which can be seen in ports around the world.

Design

Fair Skies measures 27.43 metres in length and has a beam of 6.25 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 140 tonnes.

Fair Skies has an aluminium hull.

Performance and Capabilities

Fair Skies has a top speed of 20.00 knots and a cruising speed of 16.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Fair Skies accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins.