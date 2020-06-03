Fair Skies is a custom motor yacht launched in 1976 by Whiteman.

Design

Fair Skies measures 33.83 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.68 metres and a beam of 7.32 metres.

Fair Skies has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Tod Chaffee.

Her interior design is by Dee Robinson Interiors.

Fair Skies also features naval architecture by Ed Monk Yacht Design .

Performance and Capabilities

Fair Skies has a top speed of 14 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Fair Skies has a fuel capacity of 22,700 litres, and a water capacity of 3,785 litres.

Accommodation

Fair Skies accommodates up to 8 guests . She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.