Falco is a custom motor yacht launched in 1987 by Lurssen Yachts in Bremen, Germany and most recently refitted in 2002.

Lurssen has remained a family-run German shipyard since its inception in 1875 and is now in its fourth generation of private ownership. The company was founded by Friedrich Lurssen with a desire to create a leading shipyard in both quality and performance.

Design

Falco measures 33.6 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.70 metres and a beam of 6.9 metres. She has a deck material of teak.

Falco has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Gerhard Gilgenast.

Her interior design is by Danielo Silvestrin.

Falco also features naval architecture by Gerhard Gilgenast.

Performance and Capabilities

Falco has a top speed of 27.00 knots and a cruising speed of 22.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Falco is a custom motor yacht launched in 1987 by Lurssen Yachts in Bremen, Germany and most recently refitted in 2002.

Lurssen has remained a family-run German shipyard since its inception in 1875 and is now in its fourth generation of private ownership. The company was founded by Friedrich Lurssen with a desire to create a leading shipyard in both quality and performance.

Design

Falco measures 33.6 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.70 metres and a beam of 6.9 metres. She has a deck material of teak.

Falco has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Gerhard Gilgenast.

Her interior design is by Danielo Silvestrin.

Falco also features naval architecture by Gerhard Gilgenast.

Performance and Capabilities

Falco has a top speed of 27.00 knots and a cruising speed of 22.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Falco has a fuel capacity of 38,000 litres, and a water capacity of 5,000 litres.

She also has a range of 2,700 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Falco accommodates up to 8 guests . She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Falco has a hull NB of 13530.