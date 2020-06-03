We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
0 images
0 videos
Length 31.5m
Year 2013
Falcon 102
2013|
Motor Yacht
Falcon 102 is a custom motor yacht due to launch in 2013 by Falcon Yachts , in Italy.
Design
Falcon 102 measures 31.50 feet in length.
Falcon 102 has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.Her exterior design is by Falcon Yachts.
Falcon 102 also features naval architecture by Falcon Yachts .
Performance and Capabilities.
Other Specifications
Falcon 102 has a hull NB of 140.