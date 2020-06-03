Falcon is a custom motor yacht launched in 1971 by Peene-Werft .

Design

Falcon measures 60.90 metres in length and has a beam of 8.00 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 629 tonnes.

Falcon has a steel hull with a steel superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Falcon has a top speed of 18 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Accommodation

Falcon . She also houses room for up to 22 crew members.

Other Specifications

Falcon has a hull NB of 280.