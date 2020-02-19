Falcon is a custom motor yacht launched in 2003 by Benetti and most recently refitted in 2019.

Falcon is a custom motor yacht launched in 2003 by Benetti and most recently refitted in 2019.

144 years of history, more than 350 boats built including three giga yachts of 100mt and longer, over 300,000 sq m (3.229.173 sq.ft) of production facilities. These facts and figures unambiguously demonstrate the momentum of Benetti’s growth and Clients’ unrestrained confidence in the brand.

Design

Falcon measures 52.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.00 metres and a beam of 10.40 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 860 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Falcon has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Natucci.

Her interior design is by Lazzarini Pickering Architetti.

Falcon also features naval architecture by Benetti.

Performance and Capabilities

Falcon has a top speed of 16.00 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Falcon has a fuel capacity of 120,000 litres, and a water capacity of 22,000 litres.

She also has a range of 6,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Falcon accommodates up to 12 guests . She also houses room for up to 14 crew members.

Other Specifications

Falcon is MCA compliant, her hull NB is FB229.

Falcon is a LR class yacht. She flies the flag of the UK.