Previously named White Cloud, this 1983 classic custom Feadship underwent a major refit in 2004, 2006 and 2010, to be completely transformed into the Falcon Lair of today. The reinvention of Falcon Lair included an extension of both hull and aft decks, with an entirely new interior and a further advancement in exterior style to put this historic yacht next to modern superyacht launches.

A number of major refit projects took her from classically styled gentleman’s yacht to modernized superyacht with a formidable history. The Olesinski Design Studio introduced a whole new look with dark blue hull with white strike and updated superstructure with Compositeworks in La Ciotat, France and the Wild Group creating the vision.

Measuring 67.30 metres, the update provided Falcon Lair with new viewing areas, simplified superstructure style with layered effect and crisp new Terence Disdale interior. This superyacht features a beam of 9.68 metres with space on board for 10 guests in 5 staterooms, consisting of 1 master suite, 1 VIP cabin and 3 double cabins.