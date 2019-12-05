Family Day is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Codecasa.

Design

Family Day measures 41.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.40 metres and a beam of 8.00 metres.

Family Day has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Codecasa.

Her interior design is by Della Role Design.

Family Day also features naval architecture by Codecasa.

Performance and Capabilities

Family Day has a top speed of 34 knots. She is powered by a 2 ka.me.wa. jets mod. 71 s ii + 1 booster ka.me.wa. mod. 56b ii propulsion system

Family Day is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Codecasa.

Design

Family Day measures 41.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.40 metres and a beam of 8.00 metres.

Family Day has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Codecasa.

Her interior design is by Della Role Design.

Family Day also features naval architecture by Codecasa.

Performance and Capabilities

Family Day has a top speed of 34 knots. She is powered by a 2 ka.me.wa. jets mod. 71 s ii + 1 booster ka.me.wa. mod. 56b ii propulsion system.

Family Day has a fuel capacity of 20,000 litres, and a water capacity of 3,000 litres.

She also has a range of 450 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Family Day accommodates up to 10 guests in 2 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Family Day has a hull NB of F.69.