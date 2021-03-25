Famous V is a custom motor yacht launched in 1996 by Falcon Yachts and most recently refitted in 2005.

Design

Famous V measures 24.66 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.74 feet and a beam of 5.76 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 110 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Famous V has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Cantieri Navali Versil.

Famous V also features naval architecture by Cantieri Navali Versil.

Performance and Capabilities

Famous V has a top speed of 24.00 knots and a cruising speed of 20.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Famous V is a custom motor yacht launched in 1996 by Falcon Yachts and most recently refitted in 2005.

Design

Famous V measures 24.66 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.74 feet and a beam of 5.76 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 110 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Famous V has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Cantieri Navali Versil.

Famous V also features naval architecture by Cantieri Navali Versil.

Performance and Capabilities

Famous V has a top speed of 24.00 knots and a cruising speed of 20.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Famous V has a fuel capacity of 7,000 litres, and a water capacity of 1,800 litres.

She also has a range of 450 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Famous V accommodates up to 10 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

Other Specifications

Famous V is MCA compliant

Famous V flies the flag of British.