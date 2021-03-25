We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Famous V
1996|
Motor Yacht
Famous V is a custom motor yacht launched in 1996 by Falcon Yachts and most recently refitted in 2005.
Design
Famous V measures 24.66 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.74 feet and a beam of 5.76 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 110 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.
Famous V has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design is by Cantieri Navali Versil.
Famous V also features naval architecture by Cantieri Navali Versil.
Performance and Capabilities
Famous V has a top speed of 24.00 knots and a cruising speed of 20.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Famous V has a fuel capacity of 7,000 litres, and a water capacity of 1,800 litres.
She also has a range of 450 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Famous V accommodates up to 10 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.
Other Specifications
Famous V is MCA compliant
Famous V flies the flag of British.