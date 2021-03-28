Fan One is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Baia Yachts.

Cantieri di Baia has been responsible for constructing small-range, high performance semi-custom yachts since its inception in 1961 and boasts a current fleet of fast express cruisers up to 25 metres in length.

Design

Fan One measures 31.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.20 metres and a beam of 7.34 metres.

Fan One has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Carlo Galeazzi.

Fan One also features naval architecture by Alberto Ascenzi.

Model

Fan One is a semi-custom Baia One Hundred model.

Other yachts based on this Baia One Hundred semi-custom model include: Argonauts, Katara III, Force 10, Mirage.

Performance and Capabilities

Fan One has a top speed of 44 knots.

Fan One has a fuel capacity of 8,500 litres, and a water capacity of 1,300 litres.

She also has a range of 400 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Fan One accommodates up to 10 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Fan One has a hull NB of 100/01.