Built by Baglietto in 2009, Superyacht Apache II is the ideal charter yacht, offering open spaces, comfortable interiors and an arsenal of water toys on board.

Apache II features elegant interior design and a sharp, modern exterior styling from Francesco Paszkowski; offering unrivalled comfort and an impressive performance for a 44m superyacht.

Designed to bring a feeling of luxury and relaxation to the outdoor areas of the yacht, Apache II features ample room to sunbathe, relax and dine in the sun or stare across the glistening ocean at night with 360 degree panoramic views.

Able to comfortably accomodate 12 guests onboard, her layout consists of in one master stateroom, two VIP cabins with queen beds and a further two cabins with twin beds, all with en-suite facilities.