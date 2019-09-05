Read online now
Length 31.4m
Year 2005

Fancy One is a custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by Overmarine .

Design

Fancy One measures 31.40 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.10 metres and a beam of 6.93 metres.

Fancy One has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

Fancy One also features naval architecture by Andrea Bacigalupo.

Performance and Capabilities

Fancy One has a top speed of 34 knots. She is powered by a twin waterjets propulsion system.

Fancy One has a fuel capacity of 13,000 litres, and a water capacity of 1,800 litres.

Other Specifications

Fancy One has a hull NB of 105/22.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

-
80 10 70

speed:

34Kn

cabins:

-

beam:

6.93m

crew:

-

draft:

1.1m
