FanSea is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Cyrus Yachts.

Cyrus Yachts is a builder of semi-custom yachts in lenght varying between 30 and 42 meter. The company builds and markets a range of contemporary semi displacement yachts.

Design

FanSea measures 33.20 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.44 metres and a beam of 6.93 metres. She has a deck material of teak.

FanSea has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Rene van der Velden Yacht Design.

The René van der Velden Design team work from their Netherlands-based studio to design modern, timeless forms based on yachting tradition and history.

FanSea also features naval architecture by Van Oossanen & Associates.

Performance and Capabilities

FanSea has a top speed of 22.00 knots and a cruising speed of 20.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

FanSea has a fuel capacity of 18 litres, and a water capacity of 5 litres.

She also has a range of 3 nautical miles.

Accommodation

FanSea accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

FanSea is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 33/2.

FanSea is a RINA class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.