Fantasia is a custom motor yacht launched in 1986 by Codecasa.

Design

Fantasia measures 50.20 metres in length, with a max draft of 4.20 metres and a beam of 9.30 metres.

Fantasia has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her interior design is by Howard Dillday.

Fantasia also features naval architecture by Codecasa.

Performance and Capabilities

Fantasia has a top speed of 16 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Fantasia has a fuel capacity of 126,000 litres, and a water capacity of 48,000 litres.

She also has a range of 6,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Fantasia accommodates up to 14 guests .

Other Specifications

Fantasia has a hull NB of F.43.