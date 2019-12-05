Fantasia
1986|
Motor Yacht
Fantasia is a custom motor yacht launched in 1986 by Codecasa.
Design
Fantasia measures 50.20 metres in length, with a max draft of 4.20 metres and a beam of 9.30 metres.
Fantasia has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.
Her interior design is by Howard Dillday.
Fantasia also features naval architecture by Codecasa.
Performance and Capabilities
Fantasia has a top speed of 16 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Fantasia has a fuel capacity of 126,000 litres, and a water capacity of 48,000 litres.
She also has a range of 6,000 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Fantasia accommodates up to 14 guests .
Other Specifications
Fantasia has a hull NB of F.43.