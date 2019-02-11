Far Far Away is a custom motor yacht launched in 2012 by Inace Yachts in Fortaleza, Brazil.

Inace Yacht Division is a mid-sized shipyard that has been specializing in the new build and refit of ships since its inception in the 1960s. Established as the first aluminium shipbuilding yard in Brazil, Inace is now a luxury yacht and private military ship construction leader in Latin America.

Design

Far Far Away measures 36.57 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.41 metres and a beam of 7.92 metres. She has a deck material of aluminium & teak.

Far Far Away has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Luiz de Basto Designs.

Far Far Away also features naval architecture by Inace Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Far Far Away has a top speed of 12.50 knots and a cruising speed of 10.50 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Far Far Away is a custom motor yacht launched in 2012 by Inace Yachts in Fortaleza, Brazil.

Inace Yacht Division is a mid-sized shipyard that has been specializing in the new build and refit of ships since its inception in the 1960s. Established as the first aluminium shipbuilding yard in Brazil, Inace is now a luxury yacht and private military ship construction leader in Latin America.

Design

Far Far Away measures 36.57 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.41 metres and a beam of 7.92 metres. She has a deck material of aluminium & teak.

Far Far Away has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Luiz de Basto Designs.

Far Far Away also features naval architecture by Inace Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Far Far Away has a top speed of 12.50 knots and a cruising speed of 10.50 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Far Far Away has a fuel capacity of 61,696 litres, and a water capacity of 8,706 litres.

She also has a range of 4,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Far Far Away accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Far Far Away has a hull NB of 576.

Far Far Away is an American Bureau of Shipping class yacht.