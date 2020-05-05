Far From It is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Richmond Yachts and most recently refitted in 2016.

Design

Far From It measures 43.28 metres in length, with a max draft of 7.22 feet and a beam of 8.53 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 328 tonnes.

Her exterior design is by Setzer Design Group.

Her interior design is by Pavlik Design Team.

Performance and Capabilities

Far From It has a top speed of 17.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots.

Far From It has a fuel capacity of 42,771 litres.

Accommodation

Far From It accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 8 crew members.