Farewell is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2006 by Southern Wind Shipyard in Cape Town.

Southern Wind Shipyard was founded in 1991 by the Italian entrepreneur Willy Persico, the current Managing Director. The headquarter where yachts are produced is in Cape Town, South Africa, in the industrial zone, a few kilometres from the International Airport and it spreads over a 17.000 sqm area, of which 12.000 sqm under roof.

Design

Farewell measures 30.20 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.60 metres and a beam of 6.70 metres.

Farewell has a GRP hull with a composite superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Nauta Design.

Born in 1985 and acting initially as a yard, Nauta Yachts presented a style and an idea to the market which proved instantly successful, as they designed and built semi-custom sailing yachts, both innovative and soberly elegant. They produced sailing yachts which were both innovative at that time and featuring timeless beauty, such as the Nauta 54’, 70’ and 65’ semi-custom series.

Farewell also features naval architecture by Farr Yacht Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Farewell has a top speed of 10.50 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system

Farewell is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2006 by Southern Wind Shipyard in Cape Town.

Southern Wind Shipyard was founded in 1991 by the Italian entrepreneur Willy Persico, the current Managing Director. The headquarter where yachts are produced is in Cape Town, South Africa, in the industrial zone, a few kilometres from the International Airport and it spreads over a 17.000 sqm area, of which 12.000 sqm under roof.

Design

Farewell measures 30.20 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.60 metres and a beam of 6.70 metres.

Farewell has a GRP hull with a composite superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Nauta Design.

Born in 1985 and acting initially as a yard, Nauta Yachts presented a style and an idea to the market which proved instantly successful, as they designed and built semi-custom sailing yachts, both innovative and soberly elegant. They produced sailing yachts which were both innovative at that time and featuring timeless beauty, such as the Nauta 54’, 70’ and 65’ semi-custom series.

Farewell also features naval architecture by Farr Yacht Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Farewell has a top speed of 10.50 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system.

Farewell has a fuel capacity of 5,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,100 litres.

She also has a range of 3,400 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Farewell accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Farewell has a hull NB of SW 100 DS / 1.

Farewell is an Italian Commercial class yacht. She flies the flag of Italian.