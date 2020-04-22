Faribana V is a custom motor yacht launched in 1998 by Amels in Makkum, Netherlands and most recently refitted in 2012.

Faribana V is a custom motor yacht launched in 1998 by Amels in Makkum, Netherlands and most recently refitted in 2012.

AMELS are masters in the art of modern Dutch high-value yacht building. The yard is the largest superyacht facility in the Netherlands and one of the top superyacht builders in the world. In 2007 AMELS launched the successful LIMITED EDITIONS – five motor yacht designs ranging from 55 to 83 metres with exteriors by award-winning British designer Tim Heywood.

Design

Faribana V measures 54.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.30 metres and a beam of 10.00 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 832 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Faribana V has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Winch Design.

Winch Design is an award-winning design studio, established in 1986 as a specialist exterior and interior yacht designer, by Andrew Winch and his wife Jane.

Faribana V also features naval architecture by Amels.

Performance and Capabilities

Faribana V has a top speed of 16.20 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Faribana V has a fuel capacity of 135,000 litres, and a water capacity of 25,000 litres.

Accommodation

Faribana V accommodates up to 12 guests . She also houses room for up to 17 crew members.

Other Specifications

Faribana V has a hull NB of 431.

Faribana V is a LR class yacht. She flies the flag of Bermuda.