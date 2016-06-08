We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Fast & Furious
2015|
Motor Yacht
Fast & Furious is a custom motor yacht launched in 2015 by AB Yachts in Viareggio, Italy.
AB Yachts was founded in 1992 with the aim to create a product of reference in the world of pleasure yachting.
Design
Fast & Furious measures 44.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.20 feet and a beam of 8.40 feet.
Fast & Furious has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.
Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by AB Yachts.
Performance and Capabilities
Fast & Furious has a top speed of 42.00 knots and a cruising speed of 38.00 knots. She is powered by a triple waterjets propulsion system.
Accommodation
Fast & Furious accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.
Other Specifications
Fast & Furious has a hull NB of 145/01.