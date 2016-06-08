Read online now
Length 44.5m
Year 2015

Fast & Furious

2015

|

Motor Yacht

Fast & Furious is a custom motor yacht launched in 2015 by AB Yachts in Viareggio, Italy.

AB Yachts was founded in 1992 with the aim to create a product of reference in the world of pleasure yachting.

Design

Fast & Furious measures 44.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.20 feet and a beam of 8.40 feet.

Fast & Furious has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by AB Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Fast & Furious has a top speed of 42.00 knots and a cruising speed of 38.00 knots. She is powered by a triple waterjets propulsion system.

Accommodation

Fast & Furious accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

Fast & Furious has a hull NB of 145/01.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

10
80 10 70

speed:

42Kn

cabins:

5

beam:

8.4m

crew:

7

draft:

1.2m
