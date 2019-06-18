Fatamorgana is a custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by Overmarine .

Fatamorgana is a custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by Overmarine .

Design

Fatamorgana measures 33.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.30 metres and a beam of 7.12 metres.

Fatamorgana has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

Fatamorgana also features naval architecture by Andrea Bacigalupo.

Performance and Capabilities

Fatamorgana has a top speed of 35 knots. She is powered by a twin kamewa 63sii waterjets propulsion system.

Fatamorgana has a fuel capacity of 13,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,000 litres.

Accommodation

Fatamorgana accommodates up to 8 guests . She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Fatamorgana has a hull NB of 108/19.