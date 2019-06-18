We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Fatamorgana
2005|
Motor Yacht
Fatamorgana is a custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by Overmarine .
Design
Fatamorgana measures 33.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.30 metres and a beam of 7.12 metres.
Fatamorgana has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.
Fatamorgana also features naval architecture by Andrea Bacigalupo.
Performance and Capabilities
Fatamorgana has a top speed of 35 knots. She is powered by a twin kamewa 63sii waterjets propulsion system.
Fatamorgana has a fuel capacity of 13,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,000 litres.
Accommodation
Fatamorgana accommodates up to 8 guests . She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.
Other Specifications
Fatamorgana has a hull NB of 108/19.