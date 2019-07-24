Fathom is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Miss Tor Yacht.

Design

Fathom measures 45.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.00 metres and a beam of 8.40 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 417 tonnes.

Fathom has a steel hull.

Her interior design is by Zeff Design.

Fathom also features naval architecture by Mylne Yacht Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Fathom has a top speed of 12.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Accommodation

Fathom accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 9 crew members.

Other Specifications

Fathom is an IMC CLAS / Malta Commercial Compliant class yacht. She flies the flag of Malta.